The Only Uncrustables Flavor You Can Find At Costco

Uncrustables are a fun play on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches offered by Smucker's in flavors like grape jelly and strawberry jam, as well as chocolate-flavored hazelnut spread and peanut butter and honey varieties. For convenience-minded shoppers looking to stretch their food dollars, available at the warehouse retail chain Costco. However, the Uncrustables selection is quite limited in many cases, much to the consternation of shoppers.

As outlined in a Reddit thread, some Costco locations seem to only carry grape Uncrustables. According to a commenter, select Costco business centers may carry strawberry, but you're unlikely to find that flavor within a regular Costco store. The good news is that you might be able to find another iteration of frozen PB&Js at Costco. However, additional flavors besides grape are seemingly only available under the Charlotte's CrustOffs brand. While opinions of this Uncrustables copycat vary (as stated by one person, "These are a solid alternative, but tend to burst at the seams more often vs the Uncrustables ones"), many Costco members appear to be satisfied with the product.