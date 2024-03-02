Poke Vs Sashimi: What's The Difference?

Don't believe just anyone who tells you raw fish is dangerous (though it's certainly not as healthy as some might think); unlike, say, chicken, properly stored and fresh raw fish offers much less of a health risk (per the CDC in Time Magazine). There are a lot of options for modern diners when it comes to delicious raw fish dishes. And while sushi may be the most famous raw fish preparation, it isn't the only one; modern American diners can now easily get their hands on other options like sashimi and poke.

But what's the difference between the two? Are they just two names for the same thing? Not at all, actually; sashimi and poke both involve raw fish (or at least usually do), but that's where the similarities end. While sashimi consists of thinly-sliced pieces of plain fish, poke is typically seasoned, cubed raw fish. But it's not just the shape of the cut that determines the difference; each dish is radically different in ingredients and presentation. Heck, poke and sashimi aren't even from the same country.