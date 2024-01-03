When To Choose Tuna Vs Octopus For Your Poke Bowl

Poke bowls have spent the past decade taking America by storm, where once you could only find them in Hawaii and the West Coast; today, every city worth its salt has at least a couple of poke places (it's traveled a long way from its Polynesian origins). And while poke has a lot of ingredients — its customizability is one of its very best qualities — any poke aficionado knows that probably the most critical component of the whole endeavor is the protein involved. You have a lot of choices here — salmon, shrimp, maybe tofu — but two of the most common (at least in Hawaii itself) are going to be ahi tuna (maguro) or octopus (tako).

But when should you use one versus the other? What does each bring to the table? Very different advantages, it turns out, not just from flavor but from a textural standpoint. Tuna will give you a much softer, more delicate flavor and texture, while octopus tends to be a bit stronger and meatier. Which you should use really depends on your personal preference and which flavors you want to prioritize.