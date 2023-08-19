Are Canned Beans Safe To Eat If You Don't Rinse The Foamy Stuff Off?

The convenience of canned beans can't be understated. Pop open a can, and you're already well on your way to a meal. But don't forget to drain that excess liquid from the can and rinse your beans thoroughly before using — right? Why do we rinse canned beans before using, and is it as imperative a step as we're led to believe? And what exactly is that foamy liquid in the can? While you certainly can drain beans and rinse the foam off them, it's not mandatory.

Draining and rinsing beans is ideal for dishes where they need to be a little more dry, such as salads. But otherwise, it's perfectly fine to dump the entire can's contents right into the pot or pan. The liquid holds onto nutrients such as vitamins and protein, so if you want a nutritious boost, keep it. Just mind the sodium content, as you may be getting up to 40% more sodium in your meal if you skip rinsing.