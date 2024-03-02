With The Right Storage, Your Oats Will Stay Fresh For Years
Oatmeal is a popular quick and easy choice for a wholesome breakfast. Packed full of energizing protein and antioxidants, oats are just one of those ingredients great to keep on hand for those days you're craving something filling and oh-so-subtly sweet.
One thing you may have not known about these trusty grains is that they are one of the many groceries with a surprisingly long shelf life. Most dried oats, such as rolled oats, can stay fresh for up to a whopping 30 years – if they're stored right, that is.
While you might not plan on keeping your oats around for that long (after all, how can you resist a comforting bowl of oatmeal?), for emergency scenarios, it's nice to know you have a fresh, protein-packed meal ready to go. So, to keep these nutritious grains fresh on the shelf for years to come, here's what you should know about how exactly you should store them in your pantry.
How to store your oats for long-lasting freshness
Many foods see their shelf lives drastically cut short by both light and air. When it comes to dried oats, keeping them in an airtight container is key. From glass storage containers with tight lids to sealable mason jars, take your pick from the wide variety of options. To really prolong this grain's shelf life, consider adding a few oxygen absorbers into your container of choice. These little packets are filled with helpful ingredients like salt and iron powder, which keeps your food fresh by absorbing excess oxygen, staving off the growth of fungi and bacteria. Keep this container in a cool, dry place, such as a dark pantry or basement, and your oats will stay fresh for years to come.
The actual shelf-life of your oats will vary based on characteristics like the brand you buy and the climate you live in, so always make sure to check your oats for indication of spoilage or the presence of insects before indulging. Mold is never a good sign, as is a musty smell or any unusual dark spots. Oatmeal should smell slightly nutty and sweet, and remain pale in color. If you live in a humid climate, you can store your oats in their airtight container in the fridge or freezer to maximize their shelf life. Lastly, be sure to check the expiration date on your oatmeal's carton to be extra sure of its freshness level.
Some varieties of oats will go bad more quickly
While dried oats like the rolled variety are one of the most popular versions of this grain, instant oatmeals are another popular option. This type of oatmeal will not stay good for nearly as long as rolled oats, since they come packed with lots of excess sugar and other ingredients. For this reason, you can expect instant or steel-cut oatmeal to stay good for up to two years, but it's wise to be wary of them after the one year mark. Flavored oats usually last up to six months. Of course, the actual time frame of this grain's shelf life always depends on how you store it, so don't forget about those handy airtight containers and oxygen absorbers.
Every barrel of oats is different, so always do your research before you buy. Some oats are processed especially to last for a longer period, while others are known to go bad fairly quickly. A good rule of thumb is to keep your oatmeal stored right and give it a quick inspection before you reach for the pot.