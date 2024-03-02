With The Right Storage, Your Oats Will Stay Fresh For Years

Oatmeal is a popular quick and easy choice for a wholesome breakfast. Packed full of energizing protein and antioxidants, oats are just one of those ingredients great to keep on hand for those days you're craving something filling and oh-so-subtly sweet.

One thing you may have not known about these trusty grains is that they are one of the many groceries with a surprisingly long shelf life. Most dried oats, such as rolled oats, can stay fresh for up to a whopping 30 years – if they're stored right, that is.

While you might not plan on keeping your oats around for that long (after all, how can you resist a comforting bowl of oatmeal?), for emergency scenarios, it's nice to know you have a fresh, protein-packed meal ready to go. So, to keep these nutritious grains fresh on the shelf for years to come, here's what you should know about how exactly you should store them in your pantry.