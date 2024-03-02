What You Need To Know Before Caramelizing Onions In A Slow Cooker

Caramelized onions are a versatile and delicious ingredient to keep on hand. They upgrade even the most basic burgers or mashed potatoes with their sweet and savory flavor profile. Although there are many alleged short-cut recipes online, slow cooking over low heat for many hours is the only way to achieve deep caramelization. Linda Miller Nicholson of Salty Seattle's rainbow pasta fame even calls these recipes a "pet peeve" on Instagram, insisting that it takes at least eight hours to caramelize onions.

With all that in mind, it would stand to reason that caramelizing onions in a slow cooker would seem like a genius hack. After all, you can put them on and let them cook overnight, worry-free. But there is one thing to keep in mind when using a slow cooker to caramelize onions. It requires extra steps to control how much moisture you want to cook out of the onions. If too much moisture is left over, you might have a soggy goop of stewed onions instead. If you want denser, jammier caramelized onions, there are a couple of ways to reduce that liquid down to the right consistency.