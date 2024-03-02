Seriously, Dust Your Garlic Chips With Powdered Sugar

Garlic chips might be the perfect food. The crisp little golden-brown wafers of garlicky magnificence make the perfect garnish for just about any savory dish — but especially Thai and Vietnamese recipes. Best of all, frying garlic is a pretty simple process that can be done either in a flash in the microwave or on the stovetop using just two ingredients: thinly sliced garlic cloves and oil. However, there's a third ingredient you should introduce to your garlic chip-making process, and it's not salt — it's powdered sugar. A light dusting of the sweet baking staple on just-fried garlic chips will offset any harshness and render them irresistible.

At first blush, this pro tip might seem a little weird: This is a savory garnish, so what's up? Anyway, doesn't frying enhance garlic's sweetness? The short answer has to do with balancing flavors; the long answer involves chemistry concerning natural sugars and organosulfur volatile compounds.