13 Things You Need To Know About Red Stripe

Ask any beer drinker where Red Stripe is from and they will instantly say "Jamaica!" Thanks to decades of Jamaica-centric advertising, this is something people who don't even drink beer could probably tell you. But while Red Stripe is currently brewed in and closely associated with Jamaica, there are some people who believe the beer itself was actually invented in Galena, Illinois.

Warren Bell, the current owner of The Galena Brewing Company is one such person. In an interview with WQAD 8, he said, "Even though Red Stripe's considered a Jamaican beer and enjoyed all over, its origin was a Galena label and it was a Galena label for 100 years before it went to Jamaica." This is not a proven fact, although Galena Brewery — which was founded in 1886 when Casper Eulberg took over the premises of a longstanding brewery — was known to produce a lager that was called Red Stripe.

The Red Stripe we drink today is produced by Desnoes and Geddes, a company that was launched by two British businessmen Eugene Desnoes and Thomas Geddes in 1918. A version of Red Stripe was first produced by Desnoes and Geddes during the 1920s. Supporters of the Galena theory believe that, at some point, Desnoes and Geddes purchased Galena Brewery's recipe for Red Stripe. Whether this is true or not cannot be confirmed, but many people in Galena still champion the beer as their own.