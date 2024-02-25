Is King Charles A Vegetarian?

When King Charles replaced the traditional dish of coronation chicken – created especially for the coronation of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, in 1953 with a new dish called coronation quiche for his own coronation — there was speculation about what his choice might signify. The new creation was entirely vegetarian, inducing broad beans, spinach, and tarragon among its ingredients. So is this a sign of a green future for the UK? Does it indicate that King Charles is a vegetarian?

In short: No, King Charles is not vegetarian. However, he's not meat-obsessive, either. The King of the United Kingdom is known to have some particular — and peculiar — food habits, and his love of the specific extends to his approach to vegetarian eating. He has previously stated that he is fish and meat-free for two days a week, and dairy-free one day a week, essentially making him a flexitarian. Flexitarianism is the practice of deliberately eating fewer animal products but not fully excluding them from your diet, and it's way more popular than you may think. Flexitarians make up 42% of consumers globally, and there's a lot of scientific evidence to support the idea that eating less meat can have a positive impact on both you and the environment. King Charles has explained that his motive for following a flexitarian diet is environmental, and he believes that if more people did this it would ease current pressures on the environment.