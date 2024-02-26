17 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Freeze-Drying Foods

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to freeze-dry food ... even if astronauts are the ones we tend to associate most with this method of food preservation. They aren't the only ones who have benefited from lyophilization, however. The idea of removing the water from frozen foods has been around for centuries – the Inca froze potatoes and dried them in the sun so that they could last the entirety of a long journey. Freeze-drying as we know it is a more recent thing, however. In 1906, the method was developed by Jacques-Arsene d'Arsonval, but its popularity grew in the 1950s, when the process became associated with food preservation.

First, foods are frozen. Then comes the primary drying or sublimation phase, in which the food is heated and the pressure is reduced so that the water sublimates, aka turns straight to vapor instead of first melting back to a liquid. In the secondary drying or adsorption phase, the heat is increased so that even water molecules bound to the food are removed. All this enables the freeze-dried food to last years or even decades if properly stored.

While this may sound very sciencey, it's actually a fairly straightforward process if you avoid the mistakes covered in this article. With a bit of prep and some patience, you can freeze-dry everything from meat to vegetables to candy and extend their shelf life for years.