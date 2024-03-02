The Mistake You Want To Avoid When Making Oats In A Slow Cooker

Busy mornings can leave little to no time for a wholesome breakfast. However, if you have a slow cooker, you can wake up each morning to tasty, nutritious oats with as little hassle as possible. The type of oats you use in your slow cooker will significantly impact the quality of your breakfast, so always opt for the steel-cut variety. It's all about texture, as other types of oats are not hearty and robust enough to withstand the extended cooking time, which can range from six to eight hours, associated with slow cookers.

As the name suggests, these oats are processed using a steel cutting tool, which imbues them with their unique characteristics. Because steel-cut oats are less absorbent, cooking times are naturally extended to fully cook the grains. Steel-cut oats also have a more toothsome texture than other varieties, as well as a deeper, richer flavor. That means you'll never suffer through unpalatably soft and flavorless slow cooker oatmeal again.