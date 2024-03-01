If Your Casserole Calls For Canned Soup, Beware Of Oversalting

A casserole is an easy, hearty dinner idea that is big enough to feed a whole family. They often incorporate ingredients like pasta or chicken, as well as some kind of saucy base. You can stick with store-bought tomato sauce or Alfredo sauce, but for an even saltier, more savory flavor, your casserole recipe might request the addition of canned soup, such as cream of chicken or cream of mushroom. While these canned soups add a creamy texture and plenty of taste, they can also be loaded with salt, which means you'll need to be careful about how you season the rest of the dish.

Too much salt not only creates an overbearing flavor, but can also have a negative effect on your health. Thankfully, there are other ways to build flavor in your casserole, such as adding a spicy ingredient or some fresh herbs — and if you do add too much salt, there are some easy ways to fix it.