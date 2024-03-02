Give Pungent Nattō A Chance And Put It On Some Toast For Breakfast

To prepare nattō on toast, start by giving it a thorough stir. At the grocery store, nattō will likely come in a small plastic container that holds the beans and usually a few condiments, like soy sauce and mustard. Stir the sauce into the beans. As you stir, the nattō will develop a thick white goo that coats the beans and is extremely sticky — this is normal.

At this point, you can add the nattō directly to a perfect toasted piece of your favorite bread, or you can add in some additional ingredients. Try mixing in some mayonnaise to thicken the dish and give it a rich layer of creaminess. The Japanese brand Kewpie uses only yolks (instead of the entire egg) and will add a smooth umami taste to the toast. Beyond mayo, try mixing in bits of hard-boiled egg and some herbs, which will give the toast a soft, chunky texture. The mild, fatty taste of the eggs and mayo will coat the sharp, tangy taste of the fermented beans.

Nattō should always be refrigerated and is usually eaten cold, whether it's served on a simple bed of rice or warm pieces of toast. If you'd prefer to try the fermented beans in a hot dish, you can add them to miso soup, which has a strong umami flavor that will pair well with the pungent beans.