Sauerkraut Isn't As German As You Might Think

As far as German dishes go, sauerkraut is generally thought of as an unquestionable staple. The sour, fermented cabbage is so heavily associated with the European country that its soldiers were branded with the disparaging nickname "kraut" in reference to their love of the dish. So, it might be hard to imagine that it could have been invented elsewhere. But while Germans have been eating it regularly since the 1600s, as it turns out, 400 years isn't that long relative to the superfood's history. The fermented food's roots can be traced back to China, where it was developed over a millennia and a half earlier.

That's not to say that modern-day sauerkraut is the exact same dish that existed in China 2,000 years ago. Whereas the Chinese pickled their cabbage in rice wine to make it last, the Germans skipped the extra liquid and switched to salt instead. As a result, their version has its own signature taste that's come to be adored the world over.