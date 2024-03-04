The Key For A Perfect Pizza Babka Is All In The Sauce

Forget the sweet ingredients like chocolate and cinnamon, why not experience babka through a whole new savory lens? If you've only had the braided bread in its original, sweet manifestations, then it's definitely time to experience the pizza-inspired version. Pizza babka is the best of both worlds — it keeps fluffy delicious bread as the base but makes it suitable for lunch or dinner instead of dessert by adding sauce, cheese, meat, and plenty of other potential toppings. Although it is more difficult to make than a standard pizza, it is well worth it.

However, in order to keep the process as smooth as possible, there is one key thing to keep in mind when making a pizza babka. It's all about the amount of sauce that gets slathered on the dough. Getting that part right will make all the difference in how it rolls together. Too much and you'll end up with a mess and a bunch of wasted sauce.