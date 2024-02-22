A Costco Shopper Is In Shambles After Finding A Tooth Crown In Their Spring Rolls

No one likes finding weird, inedible things in their food, but that's apparently what happened to one unfortunate Costco member, according to a post on Reddit. The poster alleged that their father made a disgusting discovery after purchasing Bibigo brand vegetarian spring rolls from the warehouse retail chain. Upon crunching into one of the spring rolls, the man found what appeared to be a dental crown and is now "totally grossed out," according to the original poster. He claimed that he was fairly certain the crown did not belong to him and was wondering what to do next in terms of reporting the issue.

Along with plenty of jokes highlighting that these spring rolls aren't exactly vegetarian ("Bibigo Vegetable Spring Rolls is PEOPLE!" exclaimed one commenter, referencing the 1973 cult sci-fi film "Soylent Green"), some people wondered whether the shopper wasn't mistaken. "I'd have him double check that it's not his," said one Redditor, adding, "I've worked in dentistry for about 12 years and you'd be surprised how many people lose crowns and don't realize it." Another person recommended that dear old dad go to a dentist, stating, "I think it is more likely his and he forgot about having one."