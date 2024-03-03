Sunny Anderson's Easy Oil Tip For Upgraded Smashed Potatoes

When you add herbs to smashed potatoes, usually you don't have to worry about them burning in the oven because they don't come in direct contact with the heat. But with Sunny Anderson's method, it could happen a lot more easily. Oil that's too hot will cause the rosemary to brown too fast and eventually burn. Burnt herbs have a bitter taste, which would completely defeat the purpose of frying the rosemary before the potatoes.

For best results, Anderson recommends setting the stove to medium-high heat. After about 30 seconds, the rosemary can be removed from the oil. At this point, it'll be crispy but not burnt and should have already infused the oil with plenty of its flavor.

Though Anderson's recipe calls for it, you don't necessarily have to fry your smashed potatoes in the oil to add flavor. You can also just fry the rosemary sprigs, then brush that oil onto the smashed potatoes before putting them in the oven, much like you would with the traditional method.