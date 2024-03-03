Sunny Anderson's Easy Oil Tip For Upgraded Smashed Potatoes
No matter what smashed potatoes recipe you follow, the process is generally the same. Also known as crash hot potatoes, the tasty side dish is made by boiling the tubers, then transferring them to a tray, and smashing them down until flat. Afterward, they're brushed with oil and put in the oven to crisp up. However, Sunny Anderson takes on a nontraditional approach that results in more flavorful and crispier potatoes.
As the celebrity chef demonstrated on an episode of "The Kitchen," instead of boiling the spuds, she microwaves them. Then, instead of just brushing them with oil, she smashes and fries them in a blend of oil and butter. Anderson also adds a few sprigs of rosemary just before adding the potatoes, infusing it with an extra layer of flavor. After the fried rosemary crisps up, she sprinkles it over the finished smashed potatoes, making them taste even more herbaceous.
What you should know before trying Sunny Anderson's tip
When you add herbs to smashed potatoes, usually you don't have to worry about them burning in the oven because they don't come in direct contact with the heat. But with Sunny Anderson's method, it could happen a lot more easily. Oil that's too hot will cause the rosemary to brown too fast and eventually burn. Burnt herbs have a bitter taste, which would completely defeat the purpose of frying the rosemary before the potatoes.
For best results, Anderson recommends setting the stove to medium-high heat. After about 30 seconds, the rosemary can be removed from the oil. At this point, it'll be crispy but not burnt and should have already infused the oil with plenty of its flavor.
Though Anderson's recipe calls for it, you don't necessarily have to fry your smashed potatoes in the oil to add flavor. You can also just fry the rosemary sprigs, then brush that oil onto the smashed potatoes before putting them in the oven, much like you would with the traditional method.
Can you substitute the rosemary?
Potatoes pair well with a variety of herbs other than rosemary, but some fry better than others depending on how sturdy they are. If you aren't a fan of the flavor of rosemary, parsley or sage tends to work well in its place. Thyme, basil leaves, and tarragon are also viable choices. Keep in mind that the frying time will vary from herb to herb, but five to 15 seconds on each side is a good rule of thumb.
And if you don't have any fresh herbs on hand, don't be tempted to substitute them for the dried kind. While this might work well in other recipes, when making smashed potatoes using Sunny Anderson's method, dried versions would burn pretty easily. Anderson removes the rosemary sprigs once they get crispy and if they were dried and pulverized, they would be difficult to remove from the oil while the potatoes finished cooking.
So remember to stick to fresh rosemary or other fresh herbs and this will ensure your smashed potatoes will be enhanced with the perfect amount of flavor.