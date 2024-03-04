The Kitchen Vent Trick To Cutting Onions Without The Tears

If you want to build on the flavor of a dish, onions are an easy way to do so, and that's why they're a staple ingredient in many recipes. But whether your recipe calls for slicing them or chopping them, it's hard to cut onions without your eyes tearing up in the process. There are many hacks that claim to prevent this, such as shoving bread in your mouth as you cut or using a wet knife. While some people have had success with these uncomfortable and potentially dangerous methods, all you actually need to do is make sure your kitchen is well-ventilated. That's where a kitchen vent comes in.

A kitchen vent, the exhaust hood located above your stove, is technically designed to remove airborne grease, smoke, heat, and odors generated during cooking. However, the ventilation it creates also works when cutting onions. The more ventilated your kitchen is, the less likely your eyes will water.