The Bread Hack That May Or May Not Stop Your Onion Tears

When in doubt, eat carbs. Or at least, that's what some chefs believe is the solution to teary eyes while chopping onions. While this hack may be perfect for bread lovers, it hasn't been found to be completely foolproof. A writer for The Kitchn attempted to hold a piece of bread in their mouth while cutting onions and did not shed a single tear. Real Simple's writer, however, found that not only did their eyes water while trying this hack, but it may have actually caused them more discomfort with a mouthful of bread. Both writers also reported feeling a bit strange about the bread hanging out of their mouth while handling a knife.

It seems as though the best way to chop an onion without crying depends on the individual's technique and bodily response. It could be that certain types of bread soak up the onion's enzymes better than others. The amount of bread, how stale it is, and where exactly you place it within your mouth could also be factors that contribute to whether or not it works for you. Overall, it might be worth a shot to try the hack for yourself while cutting onions, but don't get your hopes too high that you will be 100% free of tears.