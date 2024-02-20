The Bread Hack That May Or May Not Stop Your Onion Tears
Onions are a deliciously versatile vegetable that can be chopped, grilled, or fried into just about anything, but preparing them comes at a price. At-home chefs and professionals alike know the struggle that happens when you are cutting onions. No matter how content you may feel in the moment, your eyes inevitably fill with water as soon as you cut into the acidic vegetable.
Through the years, people have come up with some pretty silly hacks in an attempt to prevent their tears from clouding their vision while they are holding a sharp knife. Some people swear by chewing gum, while others refuse to chop up their onions before they have been properly chilled. One hack involving bread promises tear-free eyes, but you might look a bit silly while chopping. This carb-loaded trick instructs chefs to put a piece of bread in their mouths to keep their eyes from watering while cutting up onions. Oddly enough, some chefs have found this hack to be extremely useful, while others saw no such success.
People that have tried this bread hack reported widely different results
When in doubt, eat carbs. Or at least, that's what some chefs believe is the solution to teary eyes while chopping onions. While this hack may be perfect for bread lovers, it hasn't been found to be completely foolproof. A writer for The Kitchn attempted to hold a piece of bread in their mouth while cutting onions and did not shed a single tear. Real Simple's writer, however, found that not only did their eyes water while trying this hack, but it may have actually caused them more discomfort with a mouthful of bread. Both writers also reported feeling a bit strange about the bread hanging out of their mouth while handling a knife.
It seems as though the best way to chop an onion without crying depends on the individual's technique and bodily response. It could be that certain types of bread soak up the onion's enzymes better than others. The amount of bread, how stale it is, and where exactly you place it within your mouth could also be factors that contribute to whether or not it works for you. Overall, it might be worth a shot to try the hack for yourself while cutting onions, but don't get your hopes too high that you will be 100% free of tears.
This is the real reason onions make your eyes water
There are plenty of myths about onions that aren't completely true, but the age-old saying that you can't cut an onion without shedding a few tears has been proven time and time again. According to scientists at Texas A&M College of Medicine, onions are full of enzymes and acids that combine when opened, secreting a gas that human eyes find irritating. In response, your eyes begin to water as a way of protecting themselves from the harsh chemicals, thus making it appear as though you are crying. Your eyes may also become red and even itchy – make sure not to touch or scratch at your eyes before washing them, or you may worsen the discomfort.
White, yellow, and red onions cause the highest levels of eye irritation, while sweeter onions like shallots and green onions evoke less reaction due to lower levels of sulfur. Scientifically speaking, the best way to avoid excessively watery eyes is to chill your onions before chopping, as this is said to "slow down the enzymes responsible for the series of unfortunate chemical events," (Via Metro). Wearing goggles while chopping onions has also proven to be effective, although you may look like you are conducting a science experiment in your kitchen. Holding a slice of bread halfway out of your mouth might be just as strange of a visual though, so choose your hack wisely.