The Heat Tip You Need For Unbelievably Smooth Frosted Cake

First of all, there are many types of cake scrapers, and just as many names they might go by. While some enthusiastic home bakers simply grab a butter knife, one of the many cake hacks every baker should know is to upgrade to an offset spatula, bench scraper, or cake comb. These tools are typically available in both plastic and metal options, with the metal version being preferred for durability and heat retention.

All types are easy to heat by dipping them into a pot or bowl of warm water for a few seconds. Heat the water in the microwave or on the stovetop. Submerge the cake scraper for 10 to 15 seconds and then quickly dry it with a cloth before using. Similarly, you can warm a plastic scraper by wrapping it in towels and microwaving it for a few seconds until it's warm to the touch. Metal and plastic cake scrapers can also be warmed in the oven. Just make sure they don't overheat; it should be warm but not hot or the frosting will melt too quickly. Finally, if you have a blow torch, use it to easily warm the surface of your scraper. Just make sure you are using an oven mitt to protect yourself from potential burns when appropriate.