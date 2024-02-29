The Heat Tip You Need For Unbelievably Smooth Frosted Cake
Cake decorating is an art form that leans on precision, patience, and attention to detail. From pairing flavors to adding decorations, each cake is different, which allows you to design bespoke creations for every occasion. Whether the celebration is for a birthday, retirement, graduation, or other special event, first impressions count when your guests see the cake. Nothing elevates the look of your artwork like a flawless finish, and there's a simple tip to help you achieve that goal: Heat your cake scraper.
Sure it's important to have the right tool for the job, and using the best techniques will also aid the process, but the act of pre-warming your frosting spreader is an unapologetically quick way to get professional results. Embrace this practice with a little hot water, or have fun with a blowtorch. While it may seem like a minor detail, this simple step can have a major impact on the smoothness and overall aesthetic of your cake.
How to heat your cake scraper
First of all, there are many types of cake scrapers, and just as many names they might go by. While some enthusiastic home bakers simply grab a butter knife, one of the many cake hacks every baker should know is to upgrade to an offset spatula, bench scraper, or cake comb. These tools are typically available in both plastic and metal options, with the metal version being preferred for durability and heat retention.
All types are easy to heat by dipping them into a pot or bowl of warm water for a few seconds. Heat the water in the microwave or on the stovetop. Submerge the cake scraper for 10 to 15 seconds and then quickly dry it with a cloth before using. Similarly, you can warm a plastic scraper by wrapping it in towels and microwaving it for a few seconds until it's warm to the touch. Metal and plastic cake scrapers can also be warmed in the oven. Just make sure they don't overheat; it should be warm but not hot or the frosting will melt too quickly. Finally, if you have a blow torch, use it to easily warm the surface of your scraper. Just make sure you are using an oven mitt to protect yourself from potential burns when appropriate.
Why heat your cake scraper?
Heating your cake scraper before smoothing out the final layer of buttercream or frosting slightly melts the surface, resulting in a polished finish. The warmth helps the scraper glide more easily, which reduces dragging and skipping. Heating your plastic or metal cake scraper means you can work faster since you don't need to keep going over the surface in an attempt to remove bumps and ridges. It also eliminates air bubbles and ripples on the surface, leaving nothing but smooth perfection without a hassle. It's a tip the pros use to achieve bakery-quality results, yet it's so easy you'll be impressing guests with professional results thanks to nothing more than a little heat and a bit of practice.
Once heated, make the most of your cake scraper by working quickly before it cools. Keep the scraper in motion so it doesn't melt the frosting in any one area too much and apply gentle pressure and angle the spreader so one edge is doing the work. If you need to lift the scraper off the cake for any reason, wipe off any excess frosting and reheat it if necessary before the next round of smoothing.