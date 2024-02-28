You Don't Need A Funnel To Create Carnival-Worthy Funnel Cakes At Home

Next to thrilling rides and prize-worthy games, going to state fairs and amusement parks is made even more enjoyable due to the impressive array of fried food options. On the list of 10 classic carnival foods, ranked, which features snow cones and hot dogs, funnel cakes claim the number one spot for good reason.

While you might feel confident making popcorn and soft pretzels in your home kitchen, most home chefs may feel intimidated to attempt funnel cakes. Even though the batter contains simple ingredients like flour, sugar, milk, and eggs, you still might worry about dropping this loose, vanilla-kissed batter through a funnel over hot oil. But what if there was a way to make classic funnel cakes without the daunting use of a funnel?

Instead of testing your kitchen savviness with a funnel, try using a squeeze bottle or piping bag for extra precision. With a semi-closed container, you no longer have to worry about thin funnel cake batter coming out too fast or all at once. Squeeze bottles, piping bags, and even disposable plastic bags with a corner cut-off give you extra security when squeezing multi-sized lines of batter in hot oil.