Canned Pork Brains And Eggs Used To Be A Southern Staple

Some dishes take the concept of brain food literally. Although you'd have to do a bit of searching and sleuthing to find it these days, canned pork brains — fresh pork brains too — and eggs used to be the breakfast of champions in the South. The meal took the concept of not letting any part of the animal go to waste to heart. Pork brains used to be a staple for many families in the South, and it became so popular for a time that several manufacturers sold cans of pork brains on store shelves. You can still find cans of pork brains today, though it's fallen out of favor.

Traditionally, the meal was served with a heaping of eggs, forming a scramble of sorts. Home cooks would fry up pork brains in a skillet, mixed with seasonings. Typically, the meal would be served with biscuits as a breakfast sandwich. The texture of pork brains is similar to tofu, described as soft and fatty. Fans of the dish prefer fresh pork brains for quality sake but would settle for canned pork brains in a pinch.

For those who've tried canned pork brains for the first time, it can be a bit overwhelming. Bill Walker, chef at the Kennison, told the Chicago Reader that canned pork brains were similar to cat food. He said, "The smell is more off-putting than the taste. The texture's really strange. They just disintegrate in your mouth — not in a good way."