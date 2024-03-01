Martha Stewart's Ingredient Tip For Elevated Baked Potatoes

There are a whole lot of potato varieties you can bake in the oven, but there will always be some choices that are better than others. If you want to craft the best baked potato of all, culinary icon Martha Steward recommends selecting large Yukon potatoes the next time you're craving this delicious starch.

While russet potatoes are one ideal choice for baked potatoes thanks to their high starch content, which results in extra fluffy interiors, Yukon potatoes are another underrated choice. These versatile potatoes often appear in meals like hearty stews and warm roasts, and they boast a mouth-watering buttery flavor. Yukons also become extra creamy and luxurious once they've been baked. These potatoes come in many different sizes, but for those baked recipes, go for the larger varieties that are closest to the size of a russet.

The reason these guys might not be a typical choice for baked potatoes might have something to do with the extra time and patience they require to cook. If you're still intrigued by the thought of baking Yukons however, follow a few more of Stewart's tips to make sure they come out perfectly fluffy and delicious.