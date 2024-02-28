For A Protein-Packed Tomato Soup, Add In Some Poached Eggs

There are not many dishes out there more classic than tomato soup. These vibrant bowls of rich flavor are easy to make, usually calling for little more than fresh tomatoes, butter, garlic, olive oil, and broth. Since this soup is such a simple blank canvas at its core, there are a lot of fun ways to jazz it up, so don't shy away from this opportunity to get creative in the kitchen.

There are so many ways you can upgrade a tomato soup, but if you're looking to pack some more protein, we have an easy addition for you to try out. For an extra luxurious pot of tomato soup, consider mixing in a few poached eggs the next time you make this fan favorite. The silky texture of poached eggs pairs perfectly with the smoothness of tomato soup. This typically thin, savory dish will become a little heartier, and the extra protein will help you stay full and energized for a longer period after eating. If you're intrigued by the idea of adding this ingredient into soup, here's how to try it out for yourself.