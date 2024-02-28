What Makes Natto So Sticky?

Nattō is a strange and wonderful thing. Yes, it does have a distinct pungent aroma and is a bit slimy, but it packs a crazy nutritional punch. Its white, sticky tendrils — though potentially off-putting — are actually part of what makes nattō so healthy. But why is this soybean dish so sticky? It's due to the polyglutamic acid that is produced during the fermentation process used to make nattō. What is polyglutamic acid? It's a wondrous polypeptide that not only imparts a delicious umami flavor, but is also a little bit magical in its healing and nutritional powers.

Nattō is a staple in Japanese cuisine. It's often eaten with rice as part of breakfast, sometimes with an egg yolk on top, but can be enjoyed as a side dish or even as a snack on its own. Japan has one of the world's highest life expectancies, and it's no surprise that this is due largely to the staple foods in the Japanese diet — nattō among them.