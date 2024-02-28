Give Your Subway Order Breakfast Taco Vibes With One Hack

While best known for offering footlong subs of every description, Subway also serves a variety of breakfast sandwiches to satisfy your early morning food cravings. Most configurations feature eggs, cheese, and some sort of meat, including bacon, ham, and steak. While these menu options are no doubt satisfying, they can't exactly scratch any taco-related itches customers might have when visiting the establishment. Fortunately, there's an easy way to make your breakfast sandwich taste a bit closer to a taco by making a few tweaks.

To start, choose a breakfast sandwich that includes eggs and steak. Subway breakfast sandwiches are traditionally served on flatbread or in a wrap, both of which are great stand-ins for taco shells and flour tortillas. Next, add classic taco fixings like tomatoes and red onions. If your Subway has guacamole or avocados, go ahead and those on as well. Finish the sandwich with Baja chipotle sauce, and you have yourself a slightly offbeat Subway order sure to appease your taco craving.