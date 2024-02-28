Give Your Subway Order Breakfast Taco Vibes With One Hack
While best known for offering footlong subs of every description, Subway also serves a variety of breakfast sandwiches to satisfy your early morning food cravings. Most configurations feature eggs, cheese, and some sort of meat, including bacon, ham, and steak. While these menu options are no doubt satisfying, they can't exactly scratch any taco-related itches customers might have when visiting the establishment. Fortunately, there's an easy way to make your breakfast sandwich taste a bit closer to a taco by making a few tweaks.
To start, choose a breakfast sandwich that includes eggs and steak. Subway breakfast sandwiches are traditionally served on flatbread or in a wrap, both of which are great stand-ins for taco shells and flour tortillas. Next, add classic taco fixings like tomatoes and red onions. If your Subway has guacamole or avocados, go ahead and those on as well. Finish the sandwich with Baja chipotle sauce, and you have yourself a slightly offbeat Subway order sure to appease your taco craving.
Has Subway ever offered a taco?
Subway has never launched a bona fide taco option at its American stores. However, the chain did offer the item to Subway customers in Japan. Back in 2015, Subway Japan added a taco to its menu that consisted of ground beef on flatbread with spicy salsa as a condiment. There's no indication of how well-received the item was or how long it was available. However, it appears that the Subway taco was included in a limited time promotion and is no longer on the menu.
When it comes to mainstay sandwich options, Subway has remained relatively traditional over the years. While it's now discontinued Flatizza made minor waves back in 2014, Subway customers largely know what they're getting when they visit the establishment. However, the recent addition of a deli meat slicer to select locations aims to increase the quality of the sandwiches for sale at the chain. While that remains to be seen, many customers at Subway take it upon themselves to invent new and tasty menu items.
Variations on the Subway taco hack
One TikToker explored the limits of the Subway taco hack and seemingly developed a makeshift burrito. It all began with a wrap and a few slices of cheese, to which they added steak, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, cheddar-flavored SunChips, and chipotle sauce. These fillings were then wrapped and grilled to create a portable, burrito-like snack akin to what many customers might order at Chipotle.
@picsnclips
SUBWAY TACO HACK 🤤🤤 #taco #tacos #subway #food #foodie #foodlovers #fyp #hungry #viral
Commenters on the video seemed to co-sign the creation, but some had a few recommendations of their own. One person suggested adding common burrito accompaniments like "guacamole and hot sauce." Another advocated replacing SunChips with Doritos but was thwarted by the creator of the video. "The Doritos get kind of weird when they get moist, almost like stale, but the SunChips stay nice and crunchy," explained the TikToker, who has evidently diligently tested their custom Subway burrito.
No matter what restaurant secret menu hack you try, remember that your mileage may vary depending on the practices at different locations. And as always, be kind and courteous to your Subway sandwich artist when making special requests like this.