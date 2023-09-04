When Did Subway Discontinue Its Flatizzas?
While the chain is best known for its footlong sandwiches, Subway briefly experimented with its own brand of pizza. The fast food restaurant introduced Flatizzas, a combination pizza and flatbread with assorted toppings, in 2014. However, the new menu item vanished almost as quickly as it appeared, leaving pizza-loving Subway customers scratching their heads. As outlined in a Facebook post, Flatizzas were seemingly discontinued in January 2015, less than a year after their debut.
In response to a customer asking if the item had been phased out, Subway confirmed that it had. Additionally, the chain even provided some insight into why the menu option was removed, which is relatively rare in the fast food industry. A social media spokesperson responded, "The vast majority of our Subway customers continued to choose our delicious subs and salads, rather than Flatizza." Based on this comment, it appears that the Flatizza didn't make much financial sense despite its very vocal, devoted fans.
What did Flatizzas include?
Those who sampled Subway's Flatizzas in 2014 had four options to choose from. While all Flatizzas in the collection featured mozzarella and marinara sauce, the Spicy Italian mimicked its namesake sandwich thanks to the inclusion of pepperoni and salami. Diners could also enjoy a plain version (just cheese and sauce) or a pepperoni option (served sans salami). The sandwich chain also sold a veggie Flatizza topped with onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and olives.
Flatizzas were 6 inches across, making them a quick, convenient lunch option. At the time they were introduced, Subway offered two for just $5, which was ideal for particularly hungry customers seeking a more substantial meal. As for whether Flatizzas could be customized since Subway offers a variety of sandwich fixings beyond what's listed here, that's not fully evident. However, some customers claim to have ordered Buffalo Chicken Flatizzas back in the day.
Will Subway ever bring its Flatizzas back?
Subway has never officially stated that the Flatizza would make a triumphant return. However, some customers claim that they can order the item at their local establishments. According to a commenter on Twitter, their local Subway app offers cheese, pepperoni, and spicy Italian Flatizzas (as well as personal cheese pizzas). Over on Reddit, a supposed employee at the chain claimed that their location would make a Flatizza per customer request.
These claims actually stand to reason since Subway used its existing ingredients to make the Flatizzas when they were officially included on the menu. And it's worth noting that in the original Facebook post that confirmed the Flatizzas were no more, the social media representative specifically referenced the item being removed from the national menu. Because Subway franchises are independently operated, it's possible that some locations will still make Flatizzas. So, take heart, pizza fans, as some Subways may offer a secret menu repleted with cheesy, saucy goodness.