When Did Subway Discontinue Its Flatizzas?

While the chain is best known for its footlong sandwiches, Subway briefly experimented with its own brand of pizza. The fast food restaurant introduced Flatizzas, a combination pizza and flatbread with assorted toppings, in 2014. However, the new menu item vanished almost as quickly as it appeared, leaving pizza-loving Subway customers scratching their heads. As outlined in a Facebook post, Flatizzas were seemingly discontinued in January 2015, less than a year after their debut.

In response to a customer asking if the item had been phased out, Subway confirmed that it had. Additionally, the chain even provided some insight into why the menu option was removed, which is relatively rare in the fast food industry. A social media spokesperson responded, "The vast majority of our Subway customers continued to choose our delicious subs and salads, rather than Flatizza." Based on this comment, it appears that the Flatizza didn't make much financial sense despite its very vocal, devoted fans.