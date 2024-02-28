The Secret Ingredient For The Best Calamari Salad Is Simply Time

Often associated with Christmas Eve's Feast of the Seven Fishes but tasty at any time of the year, calamari salad is a zesty dish featuring an assortment of herbs, vegetables, and, you guessed it, squid. While the dish can be served warm, most calamari salad is chilled prior to serving, which enlivens the brightness added by lemon juice and white wine (although ingredients can vary depending on the recipe). In addition to keeping with tradition, refrigerating your calamari salad offers another key benefit when it comes to the flavor of the dish.

To ensure that all the elements fuse together nicely, it's best to prepare the salad well before you plan on serving it. In fact, calamari salad will reach peak deliciousness after about a day in the refrigerator, although you can get away with chilling the dish for at least 12 hours if you're pressed for time. That makes this dish just as convenient as it is tasty, which is why it's so perfect for busy holidays and other food-focused gatherings.