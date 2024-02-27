What Temperature Does Beer Usually Freeze At?

Unfortunately, many beer enthusiasts have found out the hard way that their favorite malt beverage does, in fact, freeze. Anyone who's stashed a few bottles in the freezer to quickly cool them down — only to forget about them until the next day — knows that beer will freeze completely solid. But maybe you've also cracked a can outside in freezing temperatures and noticed that it retained its liquid form. So what temperature really causes this liquid to freeze? Turns out, it's all dependent on the alcohol percentage.

Pure ethanol (another name for the type of alcohol found in all our boozy drinks) has a freezing point of around -173 F while water has a freezing point of 32 F. Beers contain a mixture of both alcohol and water, and their freezing point is determined by the ratio between the two. Beverages with lower alcohol percentages — like beer — freeze at higher temperatures than spirits like whiskey and vodka. Most beers freeze at around 28 F, meaning they can be safely stored in a home refrigerator, but should be kept away from the freezer.