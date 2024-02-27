The Back Of Your Knife Is The Only Tool Needed For Scaling A Fish

Before you can use your knife to scale a fish, you'll need to complete two quick tasks. First, clean off the outer coating of slime that surrounds the bodies of most fish. This slime layer is important for fish health and completely normal on a fresh fish. This can be done by rinsing the fish meticulously. Then, use a pair of kitchen scissors or a sharp knife to remove all the fins still attached to the fish. These two steps will help you keep a firm grip on the fish and better navigate the contours of the body while scaling.

When the prep is complete, grab the tail with one hand and your knife in the other. Run the blunt back side of the knife over the fish's body, starting from the tail and working towards the head. Keep the knife blade at an angle so that it can get under the surface of the scales as it moves across the skin; the thick blunt edge will easily pry the scales loose. You may have to slide the knife repeatedly over some areas to remove stubborn scales. When you've thoroughly scaled one side, flip the fish over and repeat the process on the other side.