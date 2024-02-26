Your Slow Cooker Is The Secret To A Way Easier Seafood Boil

If you own a slow cooker, it's probably already seen a lot of chili, soup, and pot roast. But, braised meats and stews aren't the only thing the handy appliance can pull off. A slow cooker can also handle unexpected foods like oatmeal, bread, and baked potatoes. In fact, one of the easiest meals to make in a slow cooker is a hassle-free seafood boil.

When you think about it, all a slow cooker really does is slowly heat up a porcelain crock pot over time, and you can use this gradual heat to your advantage to cook all the goodies that go into a seafood boil, like potatoes, corn on the cob, sausage, and of course your choice of shrimp, lobster, crabs, clams, and mussels.

Whether you're trying to keep the heat down in your kitchen in the summer, or you just want an easy and fun weeknight meal any time of the year, a slow cooker is the secret to getting a seafood boil on the table with almost no muss or fuss. Just be sure it's big enough to hold all your ingredients, and add everything in stages so that the food doesn't get overcooked. And of course make sure to have plenty of butter and lemons on hand when it's ready to serve.