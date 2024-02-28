Yes, There's A Difference Between Non-Dairy And Dairy-Free Foods

It's entirely possible that, for you, the comparative meanings of non-dairy versus dairy-free food are a distinction without a difference. Don't they refer to the same thing, at least semantically? Technically yes, but there is in fact a huge difference between the two — especially if you suffer from a potentially life-threatening milk allergy. In essence, non-dairy foods are those that don't come from dairy animals like cows, sheep, and goats (but which can still contain milk proteins — yes, it's complicated), while dairy-free implies a vegan product that should contain no milk, eggs, or cheese. We say "should" because the former is FDA-regulated, while the latter is not (speaking of dairy-free, banana milk exists and we're obsessed).

The bottom line is that, according to the Mayo Clinic, a person with a milk allergy can have a reaction to so-called non-dairy foods because the FDA allows them to contain milk proteins like casein and whey, which will cause their immune system to malfunction. To underscore the seriousness of this, milk is the most common cause of anaphylaxis after peanuts and tree nuts. Therefore, it's very, very important to know what you're putting in your body.