Black Pepper Is The Unexpected Nutmeg Replacement You Need To Try

From cinnamon to cumin and paprika, there's not a spice we don't love. Spices bolster the natural flavors of the ingredients in our favorite recipes, which adds dimension to food. It's easy to enjoy spicing up your food so much that you run out of your favorite spices before you realize it. The good news is that many spices have similar flavor profiles, so it's often easy to find a substitute on the fly.

For example, if you ever find that your spice lineup is missing nutmeg, you can use freshly ground black peppercorns in its place. Although the two spices might not sound like they have much in common, both include the compound sabinene, which imparts a warm, earthy, and woodsy profile to the spices. Black pepper also contains piperine, which gives the peppercorns their distinctive sharp, spicy flavor and provides complexity to many foods in a way that is similar to nutmeg.

Although you may not associate black pepper with sweet foods like you might with nutmeg, using ground peppercorns in desserts can balance the sweetness with a pleasantly dynamic peppery contrast. Conversely, nutmeg is also used in savory recipes that can benefit from an aromatic twist, such as being the unexpected ingredient that elevates mac and cheese. Similarly, black pepper brings a fragrant touch to umami-forward dishes, making it an excellent nutmeg substitute for hearty, savory, and ultra-cheesy dishes as well.