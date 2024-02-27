Black Pepper Is The Unexpected Nutmeg Replacement You Need To Try
From cinnamon to cumin and paprika, there's not a spice we don't love. Spices bolster the natural flavors of the ingredients in our favorite recipes, which adds dimension to food. It's easy to enjoy spicing up your food so much that you run out of your favorite spices before you realize it. The good news is that many spices have similar flavor profiles, so it's often easy to find a substitute on the fly.
For example, if you ever find that your spice lineup is missing nutmeg, you can use freshly ground black peppercorns in its place. Although the two spices might not sound like they have much in common, both include the compound sabinene, which imparts a warm, earthy, and woodsy profile to the spices. Black pepper also contains piperine, which gives the peppercorns their distinctive sharp, spicy flavor and provides complexity to many foods in a way that is similar to nutmeg.
Although you may not associate black pepper with sweet foods like you might with nutmeg, using ground peppercorns in desserts can balance the sweetness with a pleasantly dynamic peppery contrast. Conversely, nutmeg is also used in savory recipes that can benefit from an aromatic twist, such as being the unexpected ingredient that elevates mac and cheese. Similarly, black pepper brings a fragrant touch to umami-forward dishes, making it an excellent nutmeg substitute for hearty, savory, and ultra-cheesy dishes as well.
Tips for subbing black pepper for nutmeg
Although replacing nutmeg with ground black peppercorns is a clever way to infuse your favorite dishes with an ambrosial, aromatic spirit, there are a few tips to keep in mind to ensure that you can't spot the difference.
Pepper has a stronger and more pronounced flavor than does nutmeg, so when using black peppercorns in savory dishes, start with a smaller quantity than the amount of nutmeg called for in the recipe — about half the portion of nutmeg should work. You can always add more pepper gradually to adjust the flavor to your liking. Whenever possible, use freshly ground black peppercorns for the best flavor. Pre-ground pepper loses its potency more quickly and may not provide the same intensity of flavor as freshly ground peppercorns.
For sweeter dishes, or if you want to avoid tasting even a hint of black pepper in your food, combine the ground peppercorns with freshly ground cloves, to give a touch of sweetness to black pepper's spicy edge. Cloves are strongly flavored, so start with less because you can always add more. Cinnamon, star anise, and cardamom can provide this pepper-mellowing effect, as well.
Black pepper dishes
From savory spreads to candied confections, there are dozens of nutmeg-kissed recipes that black pepper can seamlessly fit into. But because it's an unconventional substitute, you might not know of any off the top of your head. Don't fret — we've got you covered.
Instead of nutmeg, add freshly ground black peppercorns to a creamy pasta sauce – the bold and spicy flavor of black pepper complements the sauce's richness without any distracting sweetness. Replace nutmeg with black pepper in a recipe for classic roasted vegetables for a fragrant, delicately spicy touch that balances and yet still highlights the natural sweetness of the veggies.
As for the sweet stuff, try freshly ground black pepper instead of predictable nutmeg in your pumpkin pie recipe for an unexpected twist to this classic dessert. Ground peppercorns will counterbalance the sweetness of the pumpkin filling, resulting in a memorable pie-eating experience. Sweet drinks are also playgrounds for peppercorns; Sprinkle a pinch of black pepper over a cup of hot chocolate to add a bold, woodsy kick that punches against the sweetness of the chocolate.
Replace nutmeg with peppercorns in soups, stews, sweets, breads, and everything in between — there are few culinary limits when using freshly ground black peppercorns instead of nutmeg. The next time your nutmeg jar has gone dry, just grab black peppercorns and a pepper grinder instead.