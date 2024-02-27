The 3 Phases Of Coffee Brewing You Should Know For The Perfect Cup

Before you can officially start brewing, you first want to get blooming. This can also be referred to as "wetting" the grounds or "pre-brewing." While you're pouring hot water into your coffee grounds in this step, this is just preparation for the main brew.

When conducting a bloom with your pour-over device, pour a small amount of your hot water onto your coffee grounds and wait about 45 seconds before moving onto the main brew and pouring in the rest of the hot water. "You should see large bubbles coming up from your coffee," Colby Cox, a roaster at Atlas Coffee Club, shared with CNN. "This is natural trapped gasses from the fresh coffee escaping. If you don't give it time between pours, this gas gets trapped in your final brew and can make it taste overly acidic."

A similar method can also be applied to brewing French press coffee. While you might be tempted to go right into the main brew with the French press, giving it a chance to bloom results in a much better brew. To differentiate between the "bloom" and the "main brew" with your French press, pour some or all of your water into your French press, wait 30 to 45 seconds, stir the mixture, and let the coffee settle again. Then you can move on to setting the timer for your main brew.