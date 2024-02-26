The Cooked Shrimp Options You'll Find When Shopping At Aldi

One of the things that Aldi does really well is low prices on staples, like their Kirkwood Breaded Chicken Filets (aka "Red Bag Chicken"), Simply Nature Grass Fed Beef, and Countryside Creamery Pure Irish Butter. If you're a shrimp eater, you should also be checking out their frozen fish section, because they have 12-oz. bags of medium, large, and jumbo-cooked shrimp priced between $5 and $8 depending on the size.

According to the store's website, most of their unseasoned bags of shrimp are imported and packaged under their house label, Fremont Fish Market, but they also carry medium-cooked shrimp from Sea Queen. The store claims that all of their seafood is sustainably sourced "from responsibly managed fisheries and farms," so while it's not clear where they are imported from, Aldi's shrimp passes their measure of sustainability.

In addition to the bags of cooked shrimp, you can also get a 1-lb. ring of cooked shrimp, also from the Fremont Fish Market label, for $8.79 (depending on where you live). This packaging is a party no-brainer; just let the fish thaw in the fridge, then pop the top off and serve with some cocktail sauce.