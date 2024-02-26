For The Best Shrimp And Grits, Turn To The Stone-Ground Variety

Sit down to breakfast at any restaurant from Virginia down to Florida and you're bound to find grits somewhere on the menu. This humble ingredient is an absolute staple in Southern cuisine, prized for its versatility, cost, history, availability, and, of course, flavor. But grits can be puzzling to the unfamiliar, partially because the term "grits" refers to both an ingredient and a finished dish.

Grits the ingredient is a coarse variety of cornmeal made from a special type of corn known as dent corn, while grits the dish is essentially a cornmeal porridge similar to oatmeal, congee, or cream of wheat. When it comes to making them, there are a few different varieties from which to choose. Quick-cooking grits and instant grits are two of the more common options. These are heavily processed, with the latter being pre-cooked and dehydrated for ease of preparation.

And then there's stone-ground grits — also known as old-fashioned grits — which purists would say are the only type of grits worth making. These grits are coarser, less processed, and perishable (so store them in the freezer), but more importantly, they possess a hearty texture and deep corn flavor, making them the ideal base for a saucy plate of shrimp and grits.