The Slap And Fold Technique For Unbeatable Sourdough Bread

First, how it's done: As you might have guessed, this method involves enjoyable, stress-relieving slapping and folding of dough. Initially, you'll take the dough carefully in your hands, then quickly and forcefully slap it down on your work surface. After the slap, you'll fold the dough over, pick it up from the same side you did initially (letting it stretch as you lift), then slap it down again, rinse, and repeat. At first, there will be a lot of dough flying every which way — especially if you tend to be particularly rough or eager with the slapping step — and some sticky dough will cling to the table and your hands. However, as the gluten develops and the dough stretches with each lift, it will become stronger and more uniform. It can be helpful to move quickly to avoid letting the dough puddle and stick to the work surface.

It's a useful way to deal with the higher hydration doughs, as sourdoughs can be, which might be more difficult to work with and too sticky for gentler kneading methods. The method develops gluten very efficiently so that you can get your sourdough into shape quickly and not feel like you're losing a fight against your bread. Of course, it isn't for the faint-hearted. If the slapping gets too lively, then you may be scraping bits of dough off the backsplash grout — but it's worth the mess for taming difficult doughs.