Forget The Rings, Top Your Burger With Onion Strings Instead

Along with your standard selections like lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and ketchup, offbeat burger toppings are a great addition. (Peanut butter and sriracha, anyone?) Raw and caramelized onions are common burger toppings, and in recent years, hefty onion rings have become a dramatic new way to top a burger. If you're a fan of the flavor of an onion ring-topped burger, but want something a little more sensible, fried, breaded onions are the answer. Onion strings can greatly enhance just about any burger, but they're also a better choice when it comes to structural stability.

While onion ring-topped burgers taste amazing, they can be a little unwieldy to eat. This is especially true if you have lots of other toppings on your burger, which can cause onion rings to slide around. Onion strings are smaller and thinner but still pack in the amazing flavor of onion rings. That means you can pile them atop your burger without concerns about the whole thing falling apart, which is the bane of burger eaters everywhere.