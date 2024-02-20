Rao's Pasta Alla Tequila Kit Review: A Boozy Delight Straight From Nonna's Kitchen

If you have ever wondered what could be better than a steaming bowl of artisanal pasta with a slow-cooked sauce made from the finest tomatoes, Rao's Homemade and 818 Tequila have the answer for you. The powerhouse duo have joined forces to create a limited-edition Pasta Alla Tequila kit that will knock your socks off.

Each kit includes a bottle of 818 Tequila Blanco, a jar of Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce, two bags of 818 custom-shaped pasta, a custom waffle dish towel, and a homemade recipe card for a dynamite dish that fuses the subtle agave, citrus, and vanilla notes of the tequila with the rich tomato sauce for a creamy, savory sauce that will satisfy even the most discriminating palate. This kit is sold exclusively on the 818 Tequila website and is available for $50, plus tax and shipping, while supplies last.

I was fortunate enough to obtain one of these kits and evaluate it. I cooked up a batch of the pasta alla tequila, assessing it based on aroma, texture, flavor, and overall appeal. Read on for the full scoop and to see if you should hop on over to 818's website and secure one of these kits to give to a food-loving friend or relative for their next special occasion celebration.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.