The Contested Origins Of Fried Potato Skins

Once upon a time, fried potato skins were considered to be health food. If you're recalling scooped-out potato halves loaded with bacon, cheese, and sour cream and wondering how that could possibly be, it's because they were originally served without most of that. Or were they?

There's some uncertainty around who created fried potato skins. Unlike the claim to the first Juicy/Jucy Lucy, the honor of being the first establishment to offer fried potato skins isn't an identity-building, sides-taking argument. Instead, it's more of a culinary history curiosity. Even one of the top three contenders for the honor, Richard Melman of Chicago's R.J. Grunts, told Eater, "I don't know if we were first or 10th." It's pretty ambiguous for a restaurant that knows exactly what minute it opened.

As far as it is known, the timeline suggests fried potato skins debuted on the R.J. Grunts menu when it opened (on June 10, 1971, at 11:31 a.m.). The Prime Rib restaurant in Washington, D.C. also claims 1971 as the year the dish hit menus. TGI Fridays claims 1974. It's possible that TGI Fridays got the idea from either establishment mentioned above. It's possible that Prime Rib and R.J. Grunts could have an invisible string tying their discoveries back to a common, unknown genesis. It's possible that not a single one of these people stole the idea from the other, but that — like language, religion, art, and all other major markers of humanity — cooks will naturally develop fried potato skins.