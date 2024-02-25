When Reheating Salmon, Low And Slow Is The Way To Go

Salmon is a great dinner idea, but leftovers can also make a fantastic lunch if reheated properly. The fish keeps its quality for three to four days if put in an airtight container in the fridge. Despite the stigma around reheating seafood — mostly due to its fishy smell — it's safe to reheat salmon. However, you should ditch the microwave to ensure best results. While you may be tempted to speed up the process, it's best to slow things down when reheating salmon.

For best results, it's recommended that you reheat your salmon in the oven. Rather than try to cook things quickly over high heat, you should settle for a slow cook at a low temperature. Heat your oven to no higher than 300 degrees Fahrenheit. While the concept of slow cooking may conjure memories of those long days of cooking a roast for hours, reheating salmon is faster than that. It should only take about 15 minutes to reheat your salmon, and you'll avoid the high heat of the microwave.

Reheating your fish at the right temperature is important because salmon has delicate meat that can easily ruin. High temperatures can have disastrous consequences on the quality of your seafood.