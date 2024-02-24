Pesto Is The Ingredient That Takes Grilled Cheese From Good To Gourmet

When it comes to pasta, pesto is a nice alternative to ubiquitous tomato-based sauces. Typically consisting of garlic, parmesan cheese, olive oil, pine nuts, and basil (which is what gives the sauce its signature green color), pesto is bursting with herby, garlicky goodness. Accordingly, breaking pesto from its pasta-encased confines can elevate humble meals to something magical. Take grilled cheese, for instance. While undeniably tasty, some people may find grilled cheese a little one-note on its own. Fortunately, you can easily upgrade your grilled cheese sandwich by incorporating pesto into the mix.

Spreading a bit of pesto on the undersides of the bread will create a far more complex and satisfying flavor than if you were to use cheese alone. In keeping with the Italian theme, pesto goes best with mild yet melty cheeses, such as provolone and mozzarella. And if you don't want to bother with making your own pesto for your grilled cheese, there are plenty of tasty store-bought options, including beloved brands like Rao's and Barilla.