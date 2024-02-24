Here's How Long That Leftover Salmon Will Keep In Your Fridge

Our lives are made easier by the labels and dates on the food we buy from the grocery store — we know exactly when a carton of milk or a container of yogurt is about to go bad. As soon as we cook food from the store, however, all expiration dates go out the window. We typically rely on visual or olfactory cues, or even our memory, to determine whether food is still safe to eat — and these aren't always reliable indicators. Not only is it easy to forget when you grilled that piece of salmon or brought it home from a restaurant, but if you make a mistake and eat fish that's gone bad, you can get pretty sick.

Commercial restaurants, by law, but also by practice, label and date every bit of food they have in their coolers and freezers, and you should, too. Not only does labeling and dating leftovers give you an idea of when the food was cooked, so you know how long it's safe to eat, but it also gives you a visual cue to use it up before it goes bad. If you're really on the ball, you can also rotate food around in your fridge so that leftovers close to going bad are in front, where you're more likely to see them and be reminded to eat them, while fresher food is in the back.