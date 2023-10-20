The Aldi Pizza Rolls That Shoppers Aren't Sure About

When you shop at Aldi, you won't find many of the familiar name-brand products you would at other grocery stores. In fact, according to the company's website, over 90 percent of the items on the shelf are manufactured by Aldi or exclusively for Aldi. This allows the store to sell its products at a lower price point. But while generic versions of popular products are generally known for being subpar, Aldi's are consistently well-received by consumers. When it comes to the pizza rolls, however, not everyone is a fan.

Judging by most of the comments on several Aldi subreddits, the store's pizza rolls are largely considered edible at best. Even people who found them decent still said they believed the name brand to be far better than Aldi's, which is sold under the name Mama Cozzi's Pizza Snacks. "I bought them and was HORRIFIED," one user wrote, concluding that they went "Into the trash." A more positive review on another thread describes them as "Not quite as good as Totino's, but they taste close enough to purchase." Either way, it doesn't seem like people are too satisfied with the product.