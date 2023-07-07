A 'Sloppy Lenny' Is The Sloppy Joe's Meatless Best Friend

When it comes to finding new vegetarian dinner ideas, simpler is often better. Between grocery shopping, cooking, and cleaning up, there isn't a lot of time left for an elaborate entree made from scratch, even though there's so much that can be done with plant-based ingredients. If you're looking for something quick that's not takeout, consider a hearty sandwich like the Sloppy Lenny. It's a vegetarian take on a classic Sloppy Joe, using red lentils in place of ground beef for the protein (the 'Lenny' part of its name refers to the lentils). With just a couple of extra ingredients, and some burger buns, you can have dinner on the table in 40 minutes flat.

Although there are a some misconceptions about cooking with beans and lentils, and the amount of effort it might take, rest assured Sloppy Lennys are easy to prepare. The most common myths are that you have to soak legumes overnight, and that they take a long time to cook. But, that's not the case if you use canned versions, which are pre-soaked. When it comes to a Sloppy Lenny, you don't even need canned ingredients since red lentils cook up almost as quickly as pasta when you make them from scratch. Beyond just the sandwich, red lentils can take the place of ground beef in a lot of recipes, so you can always have a healthy meat alternative at the ready.