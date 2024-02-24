Timing Is Everything When It Comes To Shrimp And Grits

When it comes to successful shrimp and grits, understanding the relationship between the two featured foods is imperative — if the grits are the creamy background base of the dish, the spicy shrimp is the star. So, for your dish to be successful, knowing when to cook your shrimp is everything. You'll want to prepare your grits first. For this dish, go with stone-ground grits instead of a quick-cooking counterpart to offer the most flavorful dish. Additionally, to maximize your flavor, try chicken broth in equal parts with your water (don't substitute completely, as you risk overpowering your dish).

Then, to avoid the rubbery texture of overcooked shrimp, start cooking your shrimp when your grits are tender (about the last 10 minutes of cooking). This way, you won't overcook them while waiting for the grits. Now, most shrimp and grits aficionados swear by cooking your shrimp in bacon grease to up the rich, decadent ante. After you pan-fry your bacon slices, saute' your shrimp in the leftover grease and watch your shrimp take on a whole new dimension of salty, smoky flavor. And there's no need to waste that good bacon — use it as a garnish. Vegetarian? Sauté your shrimp in a few tablespoons of butter instead. When your shrimp have turned pink, they are ready to add to your grits.