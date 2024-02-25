You Might Want To Think Twice Before Juicing Citrus With The Rind

You might not think much about it when you're peeling an orange, but citrus peels have a couple of different layers. There's the very outside, which is known by chefs as the zest, and then there's the inside, which is known as the pith.

Lemon zest is prized by chefs and bartenders because it contains lots of citrus essence in the form of oil. If you've ever had a craft cocktail with a twist of lemon, it's simply a strip of zest that's been removed from the pith using a channel knife or a vegetable peeler. While it's probably not going to make much of a difference in your finished juice if you include citrus zest, it's also attached to the pith of the peel, which makes it a little high maintenance to remove.

Citrus pith, on the other hand, is the spongy white stuff that connects the fruit to the zest. It's normally never used for cooking because the pith is very bitter. The one exception to that rule is preserved lemons, which are pickled in salt and lemon juice to make the peels more palatable. But for juicing purposes, you'll only be using fresh citrus, so it's best to skip the peels altogether.