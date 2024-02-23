The Common Mistake To Avoid Soup That Is Too Salty

Proper seasoning, including salt, ensures that soup recipes turn out tasty and flavorful. However, too much salt is definitely a bad thing and can render your favorite soup a culinary catastrophe. In this case, exercise caution when boiling the soup, as the wrong approach can actually dial up the saltiness. As soup boils, the liquid component reduces, which shines a spotlight on the many flavorful ingredients and seasonings in the mix.

While this is ultimately a good thing, a heavy boil can also result in a soup tasting unpalatably salty as the liquid reduces. In this case, consider keeping a lid on the soup while it cooks. Doing so prevents the steam from escaping, which tempers how much of the liquid reduces. You can also simmer soup instead of boiling it, which entails maintaining a temperature between 180 degrees and 212 degrees Fahrenheit. These and other techniques help you avoid the common soup mistake of too much sodium.