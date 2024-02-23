Turn Those Broken Lasagna Noodles Into A Hearty Pasta Salad

While broken lasagna noodles will result in a pasta salad with a slightly different texture, they also open up new possibilities. Of course, you can always make your usual recipe as discussed — but why not branch out and let lasagna inspire the pasta salad to new heights? Consider tossing the noodles with ricotta and fresh mozzarella, along with Italian sausage, and stewed diced tomatoes or cherry tomatoes.

A combination of autumn veggies such as squash, zucchini, and pumpkin is another great option. Add olives, cheese, tomato, and onion for a delicious vegetarian option. Leave out the cheese to make it vegan, or if you want to add some meat, try it with salami, pancetta, or bacon. Any type of vinaigrette, Italian dressing, or a simple combination of lemon juice and olive oil will work for either of these versions of broken lasagna pasta salad.

A budget version of this pasta salad is perfect for when you're running low on food but aren't quite ready to make a grocery store run. Just make do with whatever you find in your freezer: frozen shrimp, peas, carrots, and so on. Add any fresh herbs you've got on hand, along with any onion, pepper, celery, or other veggies that need to be used up before you restock. If you don't have any shrimp, you can always try canned sardines or tuna instead. The more options you consider, the more likely you are to find that they're limitless.