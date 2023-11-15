Having A Weekly 'Clean-Out' Meal Is A Great Way To Keep A Stress-Free Fridge

The refrigerator may be one of the central appliances in a home, but even so, it's not immune to mess and stress. It sees a lot of traffic throughout the week, such as a fresh load of groceries, last night's leftover takeout, open bottles of condiments, containers of meal prep — the list goes on. There are many guides online as to how to keep track of the contents of the fridge, but one delicious way to deal with near-unwieldy kitchen inventory is to have a weekly 'clean-out' meal.

What does this mean? In short, using up bits and bobs of ingredients and leftovers in the fridge to create a brand-new meal, in order to 'clean-out' space so the fridge can receive new items. On a particular day of the week, identify what items need to be used up in the fridge before they expire, and lay them all out on the counter. The exact combination will definitely vary, but it is likely that there will be a small range of starches, vegetables, proteins, and condiments. With a little creativity and a can-do spirit, a unique and delicious meal will be ready for the household to enjoy. And who knows? A new family favorite could be invented through sheer resourcefulness.